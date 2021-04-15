Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

