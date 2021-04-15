Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.80. The company had a trading volume of 772,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,142. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

