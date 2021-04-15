Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.80. 817,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.44. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

