Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.21

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Enigma has a market cap of $2.89 million and $5.20 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.00506634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00024184 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.42 or 0.03507648 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

