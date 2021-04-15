Enjin Coin Price Down 3.8% This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00004842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $554.55 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.76 or 0.05761949 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

