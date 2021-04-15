EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.03

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.03 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 17.87 ($0.23). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 16.92 ($0.22), with a volume of 5,107,732 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENQ. Barclays began coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.03. The company has a market capitalization of £286.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.