EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ESNC stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 52,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,095. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About EnSync
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.