EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESNC stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 52,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,095. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

