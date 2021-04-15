EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Tops $216,426.41

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 80.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $216,426.41 and approximately $36,356.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00067773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00736349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.55 or 0.06019152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00033585 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

