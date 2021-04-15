Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

