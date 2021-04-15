Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENGMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $8.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGMF traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 125,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,411. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.