EOSDT Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1.41 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

