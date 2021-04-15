Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of EPWN traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.20 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 219,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.88. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.26 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.01 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

