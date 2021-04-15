Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of EPWN traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.20 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 219,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.88. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.26 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.01 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00.
Epwin Group Company Profile
