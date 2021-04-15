Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.55

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.55 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 97.76 ($1.28). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 97.76 ($1.28), with a volume of 46,144 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £141.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

