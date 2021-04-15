Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 91.08 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.88. The company has a market cap of £131.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.26 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.01 ($1.31).

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

