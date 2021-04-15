Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 91.08 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.88. The company has a market cap of £131.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.26 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.01 ($1.31).
About Epwin Group
