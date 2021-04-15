Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $819.30.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,095.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $694.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.75. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

