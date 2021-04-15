Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.90. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

