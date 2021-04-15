Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $25.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $96.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,454.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,482.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,350.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,087.35. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

