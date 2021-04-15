Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

