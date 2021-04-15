Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 15th (BECN, BNL, BTDPY, BV, CAHPF, CAPL, CBD, CBRL, ELUXY, EPOKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 15th:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the stock.

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

