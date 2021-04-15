Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 15th (1COV, AC, ACQ, ALGT, ARCB, BURL, CGO, DELL, DWS, GDI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 15th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$114.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $85.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

