Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 15th (1COV, AC, ACQ, ALGT, ARCB, BURL, CGO, DELL, DWS, GDI)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 15th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$114.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $85.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.