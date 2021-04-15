Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 15th (ALIM, APHA, ARNA, BBBY, BCRX, CAPD, CARA, CNQ, CVE, DDAIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 15th:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Standpoint Research. Standpoint Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 101 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $319.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $158.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

