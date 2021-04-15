Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 15th (CNHI, CPRI, KOR, NRZ, ORC, PENN, PLT, PPD, SSSAF, TPR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 15th:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial’s 2020-2024 business plan Transform 2 Win is expected to boost operational efficiency and streamline portfolio. Encouragingly, the firm expects net sales from industrial activities for 2021 to increase 8-12% year on year thanks to solid backlog. The company’s strategic buyouts of Potenza Technology, K-Line Ag and ATI Inc. are bolstering prospects. Recent acquisitions of minority stakes in Bennamann and Augmenta are set to boost CNH Industrial’s agricultural machinery portfolio. Further, collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture is revving up CNH Industrial’s digital capabilities. Strategic alliance with Plus for driverless trucks also bodes well. Given the tailwinds, CNH Industrial is viewed as a lucrative bet and is likely to sustain its relative outperformance versus the broader industry.”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of. BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. During the fourth quarter, COVID-19-related closures were witnessed in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Also, increased restrictions were experienced in Ohio and Massachusetts. Notably, the pandemic had a material adverse impact on its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows in the quarter. Moreover, it has dramatically reduced travel and demand for casino gaming and related amenities. If the virus is not contained, further chances of temporary suspension of operations cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to an underpeform rating. CIBC currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

