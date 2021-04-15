Ergo Price Up 58.9% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $119.63 million and approximately $942,608.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00005952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,128.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,503.08 or 0.03965065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.46 or 0.00463285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $906.07 or 0.01435290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.23 or 0.00608656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00535086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00048935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00402829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,139,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,835,278 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

