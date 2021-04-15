Essentia Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $375,129.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

