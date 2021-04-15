Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.30. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 46,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Essential Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

