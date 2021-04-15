Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

EPRT stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,382,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

