Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $290.04

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.04 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.76). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.84), with a volume of 169,723 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.04. The company has a market cap of £886.96 million and a PE ratio of 183.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other news, insider Nicki Demby purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,149.99). Also, insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49).

About Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

