Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

ETH opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.02 million, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

