Ethereum Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $475,620.39 and approximately $88.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00737939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.41 or 0.05856049 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

