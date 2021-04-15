Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $5.49 on Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded flat against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $5.49 or 0.00008730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

