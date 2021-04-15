Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

