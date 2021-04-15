Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.