Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.00

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.80, with a volume of 2588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

