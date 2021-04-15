Evedo Trading Down 10.7% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.76 or 0.05761949 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.