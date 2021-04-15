EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 43% higher against the dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $1.44 million and $28,999.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

