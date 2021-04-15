Evercore ISI Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $110.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

NYSE DELL opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.3% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

