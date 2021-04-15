Everest (ID) Tops One Day Volume of $3.40 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002312 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $169.82 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.50 or 0.00277217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.04 or 0.00735621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,527.33 or 0.99335513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.79 or 0.00846428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

