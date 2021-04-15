Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,948 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Evergy worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

