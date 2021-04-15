EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,873. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

