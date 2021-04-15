Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $37,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

NYSE ES opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

