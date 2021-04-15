Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. 7,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.