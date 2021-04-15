Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. 7,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.