eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,846,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,217,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.