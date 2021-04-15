Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Tops $3.18 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Expanse has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $54,703.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,817.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.07 or 0.03927348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00450835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $845.33 or 0.01345696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00579277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.90 or 0.00541092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.00396361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

