Expedia Group (EXPE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

