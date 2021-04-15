Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.29

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.29 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 2438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

