F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FSTX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.