F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.78.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.85. 4,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,442. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

