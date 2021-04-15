F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of F5 Networks worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $66,257,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $209.32 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

