Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush cut Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $302.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.39. Facebook has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.