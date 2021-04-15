Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $685,993.94 and approximately $1,861.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00712328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00087903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.64 or 0.05757222 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

