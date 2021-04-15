Factom Tops 1-Day Volume of $115,847.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Factom has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and approximately $115,847.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00004494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00068300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00274548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.00738215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,839.95 or 0.99240705 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $536.80 or 0.00847743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,755,330 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.